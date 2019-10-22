Kamyab Jawan Program: Over 259,767 online loan applications received so far

ISLAMABAD: As many as 259,767 online loan applications had been received under the ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ so far, said Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday.



Addressing a press conference, he said that a large number of youth had appreciated this step of the government as daily over 50,000 applications were being received.

He said that loan would be given to the youth only on merit without any political affiliation.

He added that all Pakistanis including government employees of age from 21 years to 45 years could apply for loan.

PM Imran said that 25 percent of total loans would be given to the young females for establishing their own small businesses.

He said that all applications would be submitted online and SMS would be delivered on given numbers with confirmation details for assigning all selected bank branches, he added.

He went on to add that for the very first time in Pakistan, through the platform of PM Kamyab Jawan program, the government has created opportunities to open the doors of socio-economic empowerment of youth.

He said that under the program ‘Skill for All Program’ would be included under which, technical and vocational training will be imparted.

He said that another initiative under the Kamyab Jawan Program will be ‘Startup Pakistan Program’ and under this program, potential young entrepreneurs will be trained and mentored to conceive, incubate, and mature their business plans through access to digital incubation platform.