British lawmaker challenges Facebook’s political advert policy

Facebook’s new political advert policy was challenged by a British lawmaker who issued a word of caution to the tech giant regarding the feature limiting their ability to tackle misinformation.

Damian Collins, the chairman of British Parliaments Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee (DCMS), on Tuesday wrote a letter to the social media giant after it had unveiled changes in the political ad’s policy.

The company has said it would set up a "dedicated operations center" to remove content that violates Facebook's rules.

Ahead of expected UK’s 2020 elections, the MP looked into the “focus on a decision by the platform to drop a ban on political advertising that have 'deceptive, false or misleading content' and instead only banning ads that include claims debunked by third-party fact-checkers.”