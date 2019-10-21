Sarfaraz was unjustly treated, will pen letter in protest to PM: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: PPP leader and Adviser to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Law, Anti-Corruption Establishment and Information, Murtaza Wahab said that he would protest against the unjust treatment meted out to former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Wahab said that both the MQM-P and the PPP had lost the golden chance to raise the issue of Sarfaraz’s sacking with the prime minister.

Prime Minister Khan had arrived in Karachi today (Monday) on a one-day trip to the metropolis to inaugurate the Hub power plant. Khan met with an MQM-P delegation and lawmakers from the PTI to discuss Karachi’s problems.

Wahab said that it was the perfect opportunity for representatives of both political parties to highlight the unjust treatment meted out to Sarfaraz by the PCB. He said that those who claimed to represent the interests of the people of Karachi couldn’t raise the issue in front of the patron-in-chief of the PCB.

The PCB had sacked Sarfaraz not only from the captaincy of the national side but also dropped him from Pakistan’s ODI, Test and T20 squads.

Scores of fans protested against the decision of the PCB. Hundreds of fans assembled outside Sarfaraz’s residence in Karachi to raise their voice against what they saw as injustice against the former captain who led Pakistan to its sole ICC Champions Trophy glory in 2017.

Fans also reacted sharply to former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar’s statement in which he said that cricketers for Karachi were responsible for their own downfall.