Sat Oct 19, 2019
Pakistan

October 19, 2019

BIEK result: How to check your result via SMS

KARACHI: BIEK (Board of Intermediate Education Karachi) on Saturday announced the result of Commerce Part II (regular) annual examination 2019.

Chairman Board Professor Inam Ahmed announced the names of position holders.

However, the students waiting for their result can check it via SMS from their mobile phone.

How to check your result via SMS

  • Write BIEK (space) (roll no.) and sent it to 8583
  • The charges of SMS will be Rs 1.

