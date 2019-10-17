AIOU announces results of 20 postgraduate programs

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday announced the results of its 20 postgraduate academic programs that include MSc Mass Communication and MSc TV production.



According to Controller Exams, the results have been placed on the university’s official website, as well as communicating the same to the students at their postal address.

The other programs included MSc Pakistan Studies, Economics, History, MA Islamiat, MA Education and MA Special Education.

Meanwhile, the university has announced that it has extended the last date for admission in its postgraduate programs (autumn 2019) till October 25 without late fee.

The programs include BA (Associate degree), BS (four-year) programs, and some diploma and short-term courses.

The students could take admissions in these programs on payment of normal fee, as was mentioned in the university’s prospectus.