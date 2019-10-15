Govt likely to shut down 400 depts: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that people should not look towards the government for employment opportunities as it is in the process of shutting down 400 departments.

The federal minister said that jobs are given from the private sector and the government only tries to make a conducive environment.

Chaudhry said that the purpose of the government’s policies is to promote the trade and industrial sector.

Further shedding light on axing of several departments, Chaudhry said that they had no role to play in the stability of the economy.

“Such institutions are a burden on the economy,” said the federal minister, calling it a sensible move.

Reacting to the minister’s statements, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said that no one is looking towards the government for job opportunities.