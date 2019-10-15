Kate Middleton's uncanny resemblance with Lady Diana on Pakistan visit

As the royal couple kick off their five day-tour of Pakistan, Kate Middleton is giving us all some major fashion déjà vu.



On Monday, when Prince William and Kate Middleton landed at the Air Force Base Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out of her aircraft in a pale blue dress and trousers. The satirical choice was similar to that of her mother-in-law, Princes Diana in 1996, when she visited the country.

Diana’s ensemble was nearly the same shade of aqua, with buttons running down the center and a white dupatta. Both outfits, that of Middleton and Diana, featured long tunics and matching straight pants, inspired by the traditional shalwar kameez.

Coincidence? Maybe not, as day two wasn’t very different, as the Duchess made an appearance at a local school, for which she donned a royal blue outfit, designed by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan.



The image again reminds of Princess Diana, who also wore similar matching separates when she visited the country.





