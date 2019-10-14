Iran sees Pakistan as a neighboring brother: Khamenei

TEHRAN: Hours after his crucial meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said his country sees 'Pakistan as a neighboring brother'.

PM Imran on Sunday called on Iran's Supreme Leader during his one-day visit to Tehran with an aim to deescalate the growing tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Responding to PM Imran's message of unity and solidarity among the Muslim nations, Khamenie tweeted: "Iran sees #Pakistan as a neighboring brother. With this unprecedented opportunity, the relations of the two countries should be better than what they currently are. Security of the borders should be enhanced, and suspended projects like the gas pipeline should be completed.

During the meeting, Pakistani premier thanked Khamenie for support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their right of self-determination, according to a statement posted on Government of Pakistan's Twitter account.

Earlier, PM Imran had a detailed meeting with President Hassan Rouhani on issues regarding Gulf security and peace in the region.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the Iranian president, Imran said a war between Iran and Saudi Arabia should never happen.

"The issue is complex but can be resolved through dialogue. Pakistan does not want any conflict in the region, as it has suffered 70,000 casualties in the war on terrorism and the neighbouring Afghanistan too suffered badly in the ongoing conflict,” he said.



Rouhani appreciated the steps taken by Pakistan to de-escalate regional peace and stability.