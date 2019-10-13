Dengue outbreak out of control in Punjab as number of cases cross 6,000

LAHORE: The dengue epidemic has turned into a severe crisis in Punjab as the number of cases recorded as of Sunday crossed 6,000 in the province, with 229 new cases reported during the past 24 hours.

Among the most affected cities of Punjab were Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Lahore.

The administration in Rawalpindi, as a part of precautionary and preventive measures, has intensified the ongoing anti-dengue drive in the city to ensure the safe and healthy environment for residents.

Meanwhile, 17 people were arrested in total in the province Saturday night over presence of larvae in their residences.