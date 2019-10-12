Aamer Sohail reminds Pakistan bowlers they play cricket, not wrestle in WWE

Former Pakistan cricketer Aamer Sohail has taken a dig at the current crop of national team's bowlers and called them out for their obsession with fitness, which he believes has steered their focus away from their actual art.

In recent years, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has prioritised fitness and introduced modern fitness methods such as the Yo-Yo test.

Sohail feels that the pacers today are so engrossed in fitness, it almost seems as if they are being prepared for a WWE rumble than a cricket match.



“It seems that we are worried less about bowling tactics and more about fitness of our bowlers. The fact is that we do not have the expertise to work on players’ techniques and this is why we are concentrating more on fitness and so it appears that we are preparing our players less for cricket and more for the Olympics or WWE Wrestling,” Sohail wrote in his blog for PakPassion.

The former cricketer also took aim at head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and criticised him for Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad’s botched comebacks.

Sohail claimed that Misbah made a huge blunder for selecting the out-of-form duo in a format where pressure is high.

He also said that the pair should have played the third match regardless of their failures to perform in the first two.

Furthermore, the former opening batsman also voiced his concern over leg spinner Shadab Khan's indifferent form, and questioned why Misbah could not help the struggling leggie improve.

He also lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for making a “blunder” by handing the dual role to a novice coach such as Misbah.