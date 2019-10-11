Pakistan Citizen Portal: Over 1 million complaints resolved in 11 months

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Citizen Portal, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in October last, has so far helped in resolving overall 86 percent complaints received against different government departments from across the country.



More than 11, 73,000 citizens are so far registered with the portal, where 12, 35,000 complaints had been filed, out of which the government departments redressed 10, 57,334 during a period of 11 months.

“The overall ratio of resolving the complaints stands at 86 percent,” a senior official of the Portal said in a statement on Friday.

He said the portal had become the most effective platform to redress the public grievances as periodic compliance reports, containing all details, were compiled by the concerned departments and submitted to the prime minister on regular basis.

Giving the break-up , he said 92 percent complaints were resolved in the federal capital, 88 percent in Punjab, 87 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 79 percent in Balochistan and 40 percent in Sindh.

Out of the total received complaints, more than 2,56,000 were related to municipal services, over 2,10,000 regarding energy and electricity, 1,24,000 about educational institutions, 71,000 against health departments, 70,000 with regard to law and order and around 47,500 against land and revenue departments.

In the light of the complaints received at the portal, the official said several policy measures had been taken including facilitation of the people, whose finger print had disappeared, at National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), exemption in withholding tax for overseas Pakistanis and payment of Rs 941 million stipends to 29,000 interns, which was the previous government’s liability, besides taking steps for welfare of women and special persons.





