1992: When India's Amitabh promised to help and 'be there' for Pakistan's Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has often spoken of his years of friendship with fellow sportsmen from across the border in India. But not many people know that there was also a time when Bollywood biggest star promised to "help" and "certainly be there" in the future for the Pakistani cricket-turned-philanthropist-turned-politician.

It was 27 years ago when the megastar of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, attended a charity function in London at Khan's invitation.

Senior Bachchan was one of several big names who were present at the occasion to raise funds for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital.

The function, also graced by music giants such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Mick Jagger, Jerry Hall, Khalid Shafi, was held on December 3, 1992 at a hotel in the UK and is now remembered as one of the most memorable meetings of the two icons captured on camera.

The Pakistani cricket legend, who spearheaded the cause of building a cancer hospital in the name of his deceased mother, received applause from the participants, including Bachchan.

The 'Sholay' star greeted and addressed the audience, and heaped praise on Imran for inviting him to the fundraiser.

"I am indeed grateful to this gentleman for having complimented me with all the kind words that he had to say about me," he said.

Recalling an incident of him when he was injured, Bachchan emphasised on the importance of having the best medical facilities when needed.

Hailing Imran for launching a movement to build a cancer hospital for people without the means, the actor offered his services whenever required.

"I'm honoured to be here with you, Mr Imran Khan. And I’d like to say that, if in the future there’s any effort where you will require my help, I shall certainly be there," said Bachchan.

"You have heard so much about how doggedly Mr Imran Khan has been pursuing this very noble cause of the cancer hospital. And I am certain that, with the kind of doggedness that is associated with Imran Khan, especially when he’s on the cricket field, this venture is sure to be a success."

He also lauded the donors present there for coming forward and contributing.

Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital is the only facility in the world offering free treatment to 70 percent of its patient. After Lahore and Peshawar, another mega hospital is under construction in Karachi.