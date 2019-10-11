Three Pakistan army majors removed from service over misconduct: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three Pakistan army officers were removed from service after they were found guilty of breach of discipline / misconduct, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement stated: “Upon found guilty of charges levelled against them, all three dismissed from service while two also awarded rigorous imprisonment for two years each.”

“Charges included misuse of authority and involvement in illegal activities unbecoming of an officer,” it further added.

In May earlier this year, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa endorsed punishment to two Army and one civil officer on the charges of espionage/leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudice to the national security.

"The officers were tried under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Marshal (FGCM) for separate cases," according to the ISPR.

