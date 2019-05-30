Pakistan Army Chief endorses punishment to 2 Army, one civilian officers on charges of espionage

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has endorsed punishment to two Army and one civil officer on the charges of espionage/leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudice to the national security.



Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, in a statement said “The officers were tried under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Marshal (FGCM) for separate cases.”

Lieutenant General Javed Iqbal (retired) was awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment, while Brigadier Raja Rizwan (retired) awarded death sentence, the statement said.

While, doctor Wasim Akram (Employed at Sensitive Organization) was awarded death sentence.