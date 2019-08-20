Army chief confirms sentence of a serving Major

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed the sentence of a serving major, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the officer was tried by Field General Court Martial.

It said the court adjudged the accused officer guilty of misusing his authority.



"Pakistan Army, alive to its institutional accountability system has dismissed the officer from service and sent him to jail for life," the ISPR said.

