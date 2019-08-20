close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2019

Army chief confirms sentence of a serving Major

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 20, 2019
File photo: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed the sentence of a serving major,   the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in  a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement,  the  officer was tried by Field General Court Martial.

It said the court adjudged the accused officer guilty of misusing his authority.

"Pakistan Army, alive to its institutional accountability system has dismissed the officer from service and sent him to jail for life," the ISPR said.

Latest News

More From Pakistan