Fact-check: Famed Syrian shawarma- maker in Islamabad had no accident

ISLAMABAD: Social media posts about a Syrian shawarma restaurant owner having an accident have gone viral on the internet, with some users claiming that he was involved in a hit and run incident.



A social media user claimed "Syrian Shararma Owner had accident in G-9 and his shop closed. Media and police showing possibility or pre planned hit and run by competitive shop owners after too much hype".

Social media celebrity Junaid Akram said the reports vindicated his statement which he had made in the comment section of a Facebook post regarding the popularity of the Syrian's restaurant in Islamabad.

As the social media users expressed outrage over the alleged "hit and run" accident involving the Syrian restaurant owner, Shiraz Hassan, a local journalist, put the rumors to rest declaring the report as "Fake News".



"FAKE NEWS ALRET: He is fine and had no accident. He confirmed himself," he wrote on Twitter.

Identified by social media users as Adnan Abu Amir, the Syrian refugee, is said to have been running the Shawarma stall for five months.

His popularity had increased recently when a foreign media outlet published a story about his restaurant.











