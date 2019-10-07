Request NAB chairperson to investigate Fazl's alleged corruption: Fayyaz Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab's Colonies Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said Monday he wished for the country's anti-graft watchdog to investigate Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Addressing the media here in a press conference, Chohan — a leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) — requested that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should to bring in and question Fazl over railways and alleged fraud pertaining to the martyrs' estates.

"Fazlur Rehman has tried to stir a storm in the political tea cup," he said, noting that the JUI-F chief named his campaign for expressing solidarity with Kashmir and the Holy Prophet Muhammad's (Peace Be Upon Him) honour.

However, "there is no issue pertaining to Prophet's (PBUH) honour at the moment", PTI leader explained.



He highlighted that the Indian media had been portraying Fazl as a hero for the past 10 days. "I browse through Indian media everyday for five to six hours and whoever the Indian media portrays as a hero, their character can be fully understood by people," he said.

The PTI minister further commented on how India's spy agency was involved in terrorist operations throughout the world.

"No one is a bigger hypocrite than those who chant in favour for a 'Haq Char Yaar' system. Fazlur Rehman is working on an agenda of country's enemies," Chohan claimed.

The minister also spoke of how Prime Minister Imran Khan played a fine role in the Kashmir issue and how "'Hitler' Modi has brought about a night of terror on Kashmiri people".

Chohan said: "The government is still waging the moral and diplomatic war for Kashmir issue and Prime Minister Imran Khan unmasked [Indian PM Narendra] Modi on a global level."

Returning to Fazl and the topic of the JUI-F leader's corruption, the PTI leader said: "Fazlur Rehman wants to get millions from the PPP [Pakistan People's Party] and the PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz] under the guise of his campaign.

"The PPP and PML-N have already fled; InshAllah, Fazl, too, will step back," he said.

Chohan further criticised the JUI-F chief, saying he was "a corrupt, dishonest, informant person [who] cannot scare anyone.

"Madrassahs are the strength and base-camps of Pakistan and the Islamic world. It is sad to see Fazlur Rehman sacrificing madrassah children for political gains.

"Fazlur Rehman is now only reduced to conveying messages between [former PM] Nawaz Sharif and [PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali] Zardari. He, like before, will fail once again.

"Conclusively, InshAllah, this long march will not happen," Chohan stressed.