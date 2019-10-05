Watch throwback video of Noor Jehan praising Imran Khan

Pakistan's music icon Noor Jehan had once paid tribute to Imran Khan in a way that only a humble person with ultimate achievement could have said about another celebrity.



It was when the undisputed star of the sub-continent was invited to a Shaukat Khanum fundraiser where she had turned up despite being unwell.

The throwback video shows late Pakistani humourist Moin Akhtar, asking about her plan to establish a hospital in Lahore.

Noor Jehan, also known as Malika-e-Tarrunnum said: "The work which my voice couldn't do has been done by Khan Sahib's bat."

Moin Akhtar told the singer that the hospital for which the fundraiser has been arranged would soon become a reality and she would be amongst the attendees of the inaugural event.

Showering praises on the former cricket hero, she said she couldn't be happier seeing Khan fulfil her biggest dream.

Talking about her dream, she said she too had plans to establish a hospital in Lahore but unfortunately it couldn't be materialized.

Moin Akhtar then told the audience how Noor Jahan had agreed to not only attending the fundraiser despite facing medical conditions she also promised to sing on the occasion.

The video of the event often makes rounds on social media when supporters of Imran Khan find an opportunity to look back at their leader's struggles that lead him to the premiership of Pakistan.

Today is the birthday of Prime Minister Imran Khan and social media is abuzz with wishes from fans and supporters of former Pakistan captain.