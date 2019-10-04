'70,000 selfies of Mufti Abdul Qavi'

Days after being acquitted in Qandeel Baloch murder case, Mufti Abdul Qavi has expressed his views about a host of issues.

About his political affiliation, the controversial cleric said he was and still remains to be a part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf.

Talking about the controversy surrounding the lunar calendar introduced by Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry, he said both the minister and Mufti Munibur Rehman, the chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, are correct.

The cleric spoke about selfies too. He said it means taking photographs of oneself and there is nothing wrong with taking selfies.

He said he has posed for 70,000 selfies on different occasions and anybody who is willing to pose with him is welcome.

Mufti Qavi was one of the suspects in the 2016 murder case of social media personality Qandeel Baloch.

A court last month acquitted the cleric among other suspects and handed down life sentence to one of her brothers.

The deceased had created controversy by posting several selfies with Mufti Abdul Qavi months before her murder.



