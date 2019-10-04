Maryam Nawaz not provided better-class jail facilities despite court order, alleges doctor

The personal doctor of former prime Minister Nawaz Shairf on Friday claimed that jail authorities had not provided Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif better jail facilities.

In a statement made to the press, Dr Adnan Khan expressed his outrage that despite court orders, jail authorities had failed to provide Maryam Nawaz with better jail conditions.

According to Khan, he met with Maryam Nawaz in Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore and was appalled to see the small room in which she had been incarcerated.

The doctor even said that the jail cell of Maryam Nawaz lacked basic facilities and even was infested with bed bugs and mosquitoes. Maryam Nawaz is also not allowed to get home-made food in her cell.

Dr Khan noted that as per court orders, Maryam Nawaz was entitled to better-class jail facilities, and urged authorities to provide these to his client on an immediate basis.

Last month, an accountability court in Lahore sent Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas to jail on judicial remand in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Maryam and Abbas had appeared before the court after the expiration of their physical remand. The National Accountability Bureau had requested a 15-day extension in the remand of the PML-N leader who was arrested along with her cousin last month.