E-commerce policy framework given green signal in Cabinet session under PM

ISLAMABAD: The federal Cabinet under Prime Minister Imran Khan gave in principle approval on Tuesday for implementing the framework of e-commerce policy.

The session of the federal cabinet was held under PM Imran today, where the policy framework was given green signal to regularise online shopping.

In the meeting today, the PM directed the concerned authorities to control the prices of wheat and also to rein in the endemic dengue disease.

Sources said that the e-commerce policy, which was approved today, will help increase exports and strengthen digital economy.

The trade ministry formulated the e-commerce policy after consulting the State Bank of Pakistan and Information Technology ministry, sources added.

After the meeting, Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said that making changes in the ministry portfolios is the prerogative of the prime minister.