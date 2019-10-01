Weather Forecast For Pakistan, October 1, 2019

Weak seasonal low lies over North Balochistan. Westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.



Weather Forecast for Tuesday (Night):

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in districts of Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Sargodha, Attock, Chakwal), Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Swat, Dir, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Parachinar, Bannu) and Gilgit Baltistan.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in all districts of Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Swat, Dir, Swabi, Charsadda, Noshera, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Parachinar, Bannu, D.I.Khan), south punjab (D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar khan, Muzaffargarh), Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob and Kalat), while at isolated places in districts of upper/central Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Sargodha, Attock, Chakwal), Islamabad and upper Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad). Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in districts of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Kashmir and Islamabad, while at isolated places in districts of Zhob and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Islamabad (Golra, Bokra 37, Saidpur 31, A/P 22, ZP 17), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 29, Chaklala 27), Murree 19, Sialkot (City 13, A/P 05), Jehlum 06, Gujrat, Narowal 05, Mangla 02, Chakwal, Lahore (city) Trace, Kashmir: Garhidupatta 35, Muzffarabad (City 26, A/P 09), Kotli 25, Rawalakot 09, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 30, Takhtbai 20, Malamjabba, Kakul 13, Saidu Sharif 12, Dir (Lower 08, Upper 03), Parachinar 05, Besham 04, Kalam, Mirkhani 03, Peshawar, Balakot 01, D.I.Khan Trace, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 05, Astore 04, Bunji 03, Gilgit 01, Skardu, Chillas Trace, Balochistan: Barkhan 01.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Nokkundi, Sh. Banazirabad 41°C, Sibbi, Dalbandin, Sukkur and Dadu 40°C.