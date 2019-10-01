PML-N, PPP agree to launch anti-govt campaign along with JUI-F

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz agreed on Tuesday to launch a joint campaign against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for the sake of the country and nation.
Earlier today, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto met with PML-N Chief Shehbaz Sharif. In the meeting, the two leaders agreed upon formulating a joint strategy along with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl.
Sources said that Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto also approved to convene an an All Parties’ Conference (APC) soon.
The PPP and PML-N leaders will also offer condolence on the passing of JUI-F leader Maulana Hanif in a recent blast in Chaman, sources added.
The leaders of the two parties spoke to media, following the meeting. PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal said that the government, led by the PTI, destroyed the economy of the country within a year.
Iqbal said that the opposition is ready to launch a joint campaign against the government, adding that the PPP and PML-N leaders will meet the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.
In today's meeting, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Nayyar Bukhari, Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar and Mustafa Nawaz Khokar were also present from the PPP.
