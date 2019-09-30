COAS affirms support towards capacity building of RSLF

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF), Lieutenant General Fahad Bin Abdullah Mohammad Al-Motair called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations said in a press release that during the meeting,the COAS affirmed Pakistan Army’s support towards capacity building and training of the RSLF.

The ISPR said that matters of mutual interests including regional security situation were also discussed.

The RSLF Lt Gen Al-Motiar expressed his appreciation for Pakistan Army’s professionalism and efforts towards regional stability.



Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the commander RSLF laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was presented the Guard of Honour.