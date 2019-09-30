Deadline to file 2019 income tax returns extended to Oct 31: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) extended the deadline to file income tax returns and statements for the tax year 2019, according to a circular released Monday, revising it from September 30 to October 31 instead.



In its statement, the FBR said the people who, as of September 30, "failed to file their income tax returns/statements are hereby allowed to file their returns/statements by 31st October, 2019".



Similarly, it added that companies that, as of September 30, "failed to file their income tax returns/statements, though have paid ninety five per cent of the admitted tax liability, are hereby allowed to file their returns/statements by 31st October 2019."