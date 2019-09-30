Munir Akram to replace Maleeha Lodhi as Pakistan’s UN envoy

ISLAMABAD: Munir Akram will replace Dr Maleeha Lodhi as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York, an official notification stated on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made major new appointments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the notification stated.

The notification came few days after Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the United Nations General Assembly and the much-hailed success of Pakistan's diplomatic mission in New York.

As for now official reason has been given behind the latest appointments.

According to the latest appointments, Khalil Ahmad Hashmi, presently serving as Director General (UN) at MoFA has been appointed as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in Geneva.

Additional Secretary (AIT) at MoFA Muhammad Aejaz has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to Hungary.

Syed Sajjad Haider, presently serving as Charge d’ Affaires (ap) of Pakistan to Pyongyang has been posted as Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait.

The notification stated that Imran Ahmad Siddiqui, presently serving as Consul General of Pakistan Toronto has been posted as High Commissioner of Pakistan for Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Ahsan K.K. Wagan, presently serving as Charge d’ Affaires in Niamey, Niger has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to Muscat, Oman.

In another shuffle, major general (retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak has been appointed as the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka.

The MoFA notification stated that Abdul Hamid has been appointed as Pakistan’s Consul General in Toronto, while Abrar Hussain Hashmi has been appointed as Pakistan’s Consul General in Houston.

Humbled by appreciation, already planned to 'move on' after UNGA: Lodhi

Lodhi, also tweeted on her personal Twitter account, about her plan to ‘move on’ after the United Nations General Assembly session, expressing gratitude over her tenure as the UN envoy from the country.

In another Twitter post, she said that she is humbled by the appreciation she received following the prime minister’s visit, wishing luck to her successor Akram.



