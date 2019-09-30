Sponsored



Dew Moto Extreme Kicks Off Pakistan’s Largest Auto Stunt Show Dew Moto Extreme, Pakistan’s largest auto stunt show has kicked off their nationwide stunt show, bringing internationally-renowned stunt drivers to perform across Pakistan and action-packed events full of celebrities, music and jaw-dropping death-defying stunts. Starting off their fifth season in Karachi on September 21 to a packed crowd of 10,000 enthusiastic spectators, the show has gone on to dazzle crowds of 8,000 in Multan and a capacity crowd of 15,000 enthusiastic fans in Gujranwala last week. Stunt enthusiasts nationwide can catch the next installments of Dew Moto Extreme in Islamabad on October 6 and Lahore on October 12. Dew Moto Extreme brings stunt drivers from across the world to Pakistan to preform, highlighting the fearless spirit needed for success through their tagline #DarrKeAageyJeetHai. Featuring death-defying stunts inspired by movies by Die Hard, Salt, Fast and Furious, Baby Driver and Red, performed by internationally-renowned Dew Daredevil stunt drivers. The show features international stunt superstars Dallan Goldman, Fredrick “Frog” Bergren and Nick De Witts on FMX bikes, and South Africa’s “Queen of Smoke” spinner Stacey Lee May, as well as Mike Skelton and Jim McFarlane drifting. Indeed, Karachi’s show featured special cameos from actors Nadia Hussain and Bilal Ashraf, got a first-hand experience of the show by sitting in the cars during the stunts! The adrenaline-packed featured a host of stunts never preformed before in Pakistan. Indeed, amongst breathlessly cheering crowds, the Dew Daredevils flying off the 22-meter ramp for their bike stunts into spins and flips and Stacey Lee May lived up to her moniker as South Africa’s “Queen of Smoke” with spins sending smoke pouring into the air, in the first occasion of such stunts being preformed by a woman in Pakistan. With stunt cars drifting, leaping and preforming gravity-defying stunts, amongst the smoke-tornados the event also featured action-packed performances from Ali Azmat, as well as Pepsi Battle of the Bands winners AUJ and Kashmir the Band.

For all those adrenaline junkies eager to get in on the action, Dew Moto Extreme will be in Islamabad on October 6th and Lahore on October 12th. You can also follow along with all the excitement on social media by following #DewMotoExtreme.

Celebrities at the event included Ali Azmat, who brought the house down with one of the three music performances at the event as well as RJ Dino Ali, and Nadia Hussain and Bilal Ashraf. Hussain and Ashraf got a front row seat to the excitement, as they sat inside the cars during various stunts

