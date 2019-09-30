close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 30, 2019

Blast in Balochistan’s Loralai martyrs one police officer

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 30, 2019
According to police, the blast took place near police’s Eagle squad. — File photo

QUETTA: A blast ripped through Balochistan’s Loralai district on Monday, killing at least one police officer, official said.

According to police, the explosion took place near police’s Eagle squad and left the suspected bomber dead as well.

The blast took place when the police officers were following suspects on two motorcycles, added police official.

According to Commissioner Loralai, in the exchange of fire one miscreant was shot dead, while the other one blew himself up.

In the blast, one policeman lost his life while two others were wounded, added the commissioner.

Latest News

More From Pakistan