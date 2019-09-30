Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Live Cricket Score, Ball-by-Ball Commentary, 2nd ODI Match

Pakistan are 27-0 at the end of 6 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first against Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the National Stadium Karachi.

Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq opened the innings for Pakistan, whereas Shehan Jayasuriya and Nuwan Pradeep shared the new ball for Sri Lanka.

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said that he was looking to post a big total on a wicket that appears to be batting friendly.

Pakistan has dropped Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Abid Ali and Mohammad Hasnain for the match.

Iftekhar Ahmed was given his first ODI gig after four years. He last played for Pakistan against England in 2015.

The opener on Friday was washed out after heavy showers flooded stadium grounds, extending the wait for the series.

President Arif Alvi is also present to view the action that could alleviate foreign teams' concerns regarding touring the country.



Playing XI:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir and Usman Shinwari

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thrimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara

With additional reporting by Faizan Lakhani

