Two UK climbers rescued, three still trapped on Koyo Zom peak in KP

CHITRAL: Two British mountaineers have been rescued while three others, along with a guide, are trapped and awaiting rescue at the Koyo Zom peak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per details, five mountaineers from the United Kingdom (UK), along with a local guide, went missing in a bid to scale the Khoya peak near Brogil in Upper Chitral on Sunday. According to officials two of them have been rescued and shifted to hospital through helicopter, adding that search was on for the missing ones.

The rescued climbers were identified as William Taylor Sim and John James Crook. While, Alastair James Swinton, Thomas Michael Livingstone, Uisdean Robertson Hawthorn, and a local tour guide Imran are still missing.



Officials said that the British expedition team had reached the Koyo Zom base camp in Upper Chitral earlier this month.



Rrough weather and darkness forced the rescue team to halt the search operation, which would resume on Monday to retrieve the remaining mountaineers.