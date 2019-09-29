Two Pakistani civilians martyred by India's unprovoked firing at LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: India's unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC) martyred two Pakistani civilians, including a young boy, and injured another three, Pakistan Army's media wing said Sunday in a press release.



The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in its statement said the Indian Army opened unprovoked fire at the Nakial and Rakh Chakri sectors, targeting civilian areas along the LoC.



The two martyred people were identified as an elderly woman, Salamat Bibi, and 13-year-old Zeeshan Ayub, it added, noting that three others, including two women, were wounded as well.

The wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention, the ISPR said. The Pakistan Army responded effectively to India's unprovoked firing, it added.