Ramiz Raja’s passionate appeal to keep oceans clean

KARACHI: Ramiz Raja has urged the Karachiites to not throw garbage in the sea as it is damaging for the environment.



The former cricketer turned commentator uploaded a video on his social media account that showed people at a Do Darya restaurant throwing food in the sea for fishes.

Ramiz Raja asked people to not throw garbage in the sea which is polluting the ocean.

“People need to tell their kids about the environment and only then we can expect better from them,” he said.

Earlier this month, Shaniera Akram shared pictures and videos of hazardous medical waste on the beach asking authiroties to declare emergency till it is cleaned.

However, the Sindh government sprang into action launching cleanliness drive and assigning a senior official to probe into the matter.

Karachi’s garbage has become a major political issue with all the major political parties having stake in the city blaming each other for the mess.

Recently, the Sindh government announced to clean the city with a massive cleanliness drive in the provincial capital.