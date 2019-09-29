Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya rubs shoulder with Camila Cabello

Bollywood’s undisputed queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is no stranger to the limelight whether its back home in B-Town or seven seas across in Hollywood.

The 45-year-old diva is grabbing attention once again on her trip to France for the Paris Fashion Week, as the actor along with her daughter Aaradhya, was recently spotted rubbing shoulders with the ‘Senorita’ hitmaker Camila Cabello.

A new picture of the superstar trio has been making rounds on the internet that shows the Bollywood beauty queen living the dream life with international sensations and waving the Indian cinema flag.

In the viral picture, the ‘Devdas’ star can be seen rocking a pair of shades with the seven-year-old making a fashion statement with her bright headband.

Meanwhile, the singer stuck her tongue out at the camera, striking a pose with the famous mother-daughter duo.

Yesterday, the actor was seen spending some quality time with her close friend Eva Longoria as well as a viral video showed the two shower praises on each other.

