Why #IndiaHijackedTwitter was trending on Twitter?

Twitter is said to have suspended hundreds of Pakistani Twitter accounts after they were found expressing solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir over the atrocities being meted out to them by Indian forces.

The platform was used by thousands of Pakistani and Kashmiri users to heap praise on Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising the Kashmir issue and exposing the Indian government’s policy of ethnic cleansing during his impressive speech at the United Nations General Assembly session on Friday.

Following the speech, the users had posted thousands of tweets to eulogize their leader by using hashtag "Voice of Kashmir”, which became a global trending topic.

It was that trend which Pakistani users think Indian lobby within Twitter didn't like and started suspending accounts seen using the hashtag.

To record their protest, thousands of Pakistani users on Saturday posted Tweets under the hashtag #IndiaHijackedTwitter.

A large number of people also tagged Twitter CEO Jack Patrick Dorsey in their message, accusing the micro-blogging site of attempting to suppress their voice against Indian atrocities.

They demanded Twitter immediately activate the suspended accounts.







