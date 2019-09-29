Grand reception planned for PM Imran at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The leaders and the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are set to give Prime Minister Imran Khan an unprecedented welcome as he is scheduled to arrive back home Sunday evening following his historic address to the United Nations General Assembly.



PTI’s Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi asked the party workers to reach the New Islamabad International Airport Sunday afternoon as the party would accord PM Imran with an unprecedented welcome, he said in a tweet.

Senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen also took to Twitter to urge the party workers to attend the reception for the prime minister who he said had “fought Kashmir cause like a true hero”.

“Let’s celebrate this win by giving him a hero’s welcome tomorrow 5pm at the New Islamabad Airport. Don’t forget to be there,” he tweeted with a hashtag #WelcomeHomePMIK which trended on Twitter.

Talking to media prior to his departure for airport in New York, the prime minister when asked for message to the people waiting to welcome him at the airport, he said it was Allah Who bestowed upon respect.

Earlier, the prime minister left New York on board a commercial flight after his plane developed a technical fault on Friday night.

Technicians tried but could not fix the problem in the special plane, which was placed at his disposal by the Saudi government, after it landed back in New York.

Officials said it was then decided to return to Roosevelt Hotel where the prime minister had been staying during his seven-day visit to New York, and to take a regular Saudi Airlines flight Saturday morning for his return journey, as he was anxious to visit the earthquake-hit areas and families of the victims.