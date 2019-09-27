PM Imran to present Kashmir’s case at UN today

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the UN General Assembly today, drawing world attention to the emerging humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir.

During the address, the prime minister will present the case of Kashmir before the world leaders, urging them to address the situation in the IoK, where a crisis is unfolding.

In his message to the UNGA, the premier will urge the UN to find a peaceful solution for the Kashmir dispute before it’s too late as the area has become a nuclear flashpoint.

PM Imran will also highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people who continue to suffer a suffocating lockdown for the past 54 days. On August 05, the Narendra Modi government revoked the special status of the Valley and imposed a curfew in the region to suppress protests.

The premier is currently on a week-long visit to the US, where he has held meetings with US President Donald Trump, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohammad, and others, pressing them to raise the Kashmir issue at UN.

During his discussions with the world leaders, media interaction and speeches, the PM also talked about climate change, solving Afghan imbroglio and crisis in the Gulf region.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian PM will also address the UNGA session today prior to the PM’s speech.

