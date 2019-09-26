Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia to jointly launch Islamic TV channel: PM Imran

UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia have decided to launch an English language channel to confront multiple challenges, including those of Islamophobia.



He made this announcement on microblogging website moments after Thursday's midnight. Under the joint venture by the three countries, series and films would be produced so that the Muslims and the world at large could be educated on the Islamic history, he said.

“President Erdogan, PM Mahatir and myself had a meeting today in which we decided our 3 countries would jointly start an English language channel dedicated to confronting the challenges posed by Islamophobia and setting the record straight on our great religion – Islam,” he said in the tweet.

In a later tweet, he elaborated: “Misperceptions which bring people together against Muslims would be corrected; issue of blasphemy would be properly contextualized; series & films would be produced on Muslim history to educate/inform our own people & the world; Muslims would be given a dedicated media presence.”

PM Imran Khan is currently in the US to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The premier Wednesday attended a high-level, roundtable discussion on ‘Countering Hate Speech’ co-hosted by Pakistan and Turkey, according to a press release issued by the PM office media wing.

PM Khan called on for effective measures to counter hate speech and Islamophobia, stressing upon the importance of addressing both the causes and consequences of these phenomena.

Noting the growing incidents of discrimination and violence based on religion and belief, the prime minister underscored that the religion had nothing to do with terrorism.

He also cautioned against attempts to defame the revered personalities and scriptures, cloaked in the claim for right to freedom of expression and opinion.

The prime minister pointed out that marginalisation of any community could lead to its radicalisation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his remarks, said that Muslims were the most vulnerable community to hate speech across the world.

Muslims were being lynched for eating beef in India, whereas, Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has turned into an open prison, he said, warning that they fear bloodshed in the occupied valley.

President Erdogan termed hate speech as among the worst crimes against humanity.

On the occasion, he also expressed his condolences over the tragic loss of lives in the earthquake-hit areas of Pakistan.