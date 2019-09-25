Keanu Reeves returns to 'Matrix' series after 16 years





The 'Matrix' series is back. After 16-long years, Keanu Reeves will make his return as Neo in ‘Matrix 4’. Not only will the internet’s heartthrob reprise his ‘Matrix’ role in the movie, but Carrie-Anne Moss will also be reprising her role of Trinity in the movie.

Recently, the ‘John Wick’ actor confessed that not only was a fourth film in ‘The Matrix’ series in the works but that Reeves would be reprising his role as Neo.

On Tuesday, the 55-year-old star joined his sister, producer Karina Miller, at a special screening of Miller’s new drama, Semper Fi, in Los Angeles, and the duo stopped to talk with Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet.

‘Toy Story 4’ actor acted a little reluctant when asked about the most awaited sequel, but later on revealed that he has already read the script, and he’s “absolutely” excited about what the film has in store for his character.

"It's very ambitious," he teased. "As it should be!"

The film is reported to go on floors nearly at the beginning of 2020, according to Variety.