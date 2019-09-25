close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 25, 2019

PM Imran Khan beats Modi in list of most searched UNGA leaders

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 25, 2019

Despite India being a much more expansive country than Pakistan, the latter’s Prime Minister, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, is beating his Indian counterpart in terms of popularity.

As backed by Google Trends, Prime Minister Imran Khan beats Indian premier Narendra Modi in the list of the top five most-searched leaders of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

While the list was led by US President Donald Trump, PM Imran Khan landed at the second spot ahead of India’s Modi.

The premier also surged higher than British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was at number three, as well as Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on the fourth spot, who had recently been under contention over lack of efforts to protect the Amazon rainforest.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to address the UNGA session on Friday, September 27. 

