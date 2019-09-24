PM Imran asks concerned departments to provide relief in quake-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the concerned departments to provide immediate support in the ongoing relief activities in the quake-hit areas.

The prime minister expressed grief over the losses in the quake-hit areas, PM office in a press release said.

He also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to expedite relief activities in the affected areas.

According to the NDM), a number of people lost their lives while several others sustained injuries in a 5.8 intensity earthquake that hit different parts of the country, badly affecting Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

A powerful earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan earlier on Tuesday, particularly areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Home Department report, 26 people died, while more than 300 were wounded in Mirpur divison.