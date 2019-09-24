Magnitude 5.8 quake shakes parts of Pakistan

Islamabad: A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Punjab , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the federal capital on Tuesday.

According to Geo News, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi ,Sialkot, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber Agency, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan.

Citing sources, the TV channel reported that the earthquake sent people of affected areas scurrying into the streets.

Geo News reported that the quake struck at the shallow depth of 10 kilometers with its epicenter lying 5 km north of Jhelum .