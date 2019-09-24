close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 24, 2019

Magnitude 5.8 quake shakes parts of Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 24, 2019

Islamabad: A  5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Punjab , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the federal capital on Tuesday.

According to Geo News, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi ,Sialkot, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber Agency, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan.

Citing sources, the TV channel reported that the earthquake sent people of affected areas scurrying into the streets.

Geo News reported that the quake struck at  the shallow depth of   10 kilometers with its epicenter  lying 5 km north of Jhelum  .

Latest News

More From Pakistan