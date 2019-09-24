Karachi rain update: Multiple parts recieve heavy to moderate showers

KARACHI: Multiple parts of the city received light to moderate rain on Tuesday, breaking the ongoing heat spell.

Numerous parts of the metropolis received heavy to moderate showers for the second day in areas including I.I Chundrigar Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and other areas.

Earlier on Monday, the grip of the persisting heat spell had eased down after it poured down in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Nazimabad, Sanjrani, Malir and Saadi Town.

It was predicted earlier by the MET department that the city’s temperatures are likely to range from 39 - 41ºC during the next two days.