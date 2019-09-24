close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 24, 2019

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan rejects rumors of his death

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan rejects rumors of his death.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan,  the father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb, has rejected rumors circulating on social media regarding his death.

The rumor mill has been busy churning ever since the scientist was admitted to a hospital.

In a video message, Khan said he is fine and the reports about his death are being posted on Facebook by enemies of Pakistan.

“Thanks to the Almighty, I am alive and well. Enemies are spreading fake news about my death. God willing, I will live on for a few more years."

Dr Khan also held up the latest copy of a newspaper to confirm that the video was made today.

