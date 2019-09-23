close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
September 23, 2019

CM Sindh seeks exemption from appearance before NAB on Tuesday

Mon, Sep 23, 2019
The chief minister Sindh, in his letter, said that the investigation should be scheduled for another day — File photo

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah sought exemption from appearance before the National Accountability Bureau Islamabad on Monday.

The chief minister Sindh, in a letter, said that the investigation should be scheduled for another day as he is unable to appear on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The CM Sindh said that he received the summon on a very short notice, adding that he would appear if the date is changed.

Earlier this year, Sindh CM Shah had appeared before the bureau's Rawalpindi branch in connection with the long-running fake bank accounts case.

