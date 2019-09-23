CM Sindh seeks exemption from appearance before NAB on Tuesday

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah sought exemption from appearance before the National Accountability Bureau Islamabad on Monday.

The chief minister Sindh, in a letter, said that the investigation should be scheduled for another day as he is unable to appear on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The CM Sindh said that he received the summon on a very short notice, adding that he would appear if the date is changed.

Earlier this year, Sindh CM Shah had appeared before the bureau's Rawalpindi branch in connection with the long-running fake bank accounts case.

