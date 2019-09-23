PTI leader Chohan's son was illegally given marks in practical, inquiry report confirms

LAHORE: The son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan was given extra marks in his physics practical exam by a teacher to improve his Intermediate Exam result, bringing his total up from 14 to 30 marks, an inquiry report confirmed on Monday.

The issue of results of Chohan's son, Fahad Hasan, in FSs/Intermediate physics practical exam first came to light on September 13, when it was reported citing sources that the chairperson of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi, Ghulam Dastagir, allegedly increased Hasan's marks in the recently-declared result of annual Intermediate Examination 2019.

Consequently, a request was made to take relevant action against the professor who increased Hasan's final result. In this regard, the BISE Rawalpindi's Dastagir said the final result would now be released after legal consultation.

On the other hand, Chohan — who is currently Punjab's minister for colonies — said the BISE Rawalpindi's report on the marks issue came after he had requested that an inquiry committee be set up.

The provincial minister said the inquiry report does not mention any pressure tactics used to increase his son's marks.

It is noteworthy that Chohan once held the post of Punjab's information and culture minister before having to resign over anti-Hindu remarks after a video of Chohan making the bigoted comments while responding to India's rhetoric over the Pulwama attack had gone viral.



Read more:



