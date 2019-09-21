close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
Entertainment

AFP
September 21, 2019

Jennifer Lopez is Versace guest star in Milan

Photo: AFP

MILAN: Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez on Friday made a surprise catwalk appearance at the Versace fashion show in Milan, sporting a near identical dress to the green jungle print robe she wore to the Grammy Awards in 2000.

The actress closed Donatella Versace´s spring/summer 2020 collection in the green silk creation with a deep-V plunging neckline, triggering an ecstatic reaction from the audience.

Versace sent out a string of other looks also using her green jungle print from shorts to suits.

Other outfits included little black dresses teamed with knee-high strappy sandals, a big-shouldered denim jacket and trench coat, a red feathery mini dress and a fuchsia pink parka.

