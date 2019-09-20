Another minor 'abducted' from Kasur

KASUR: Another child was abducted from Punjab’s Kasur district on Thursday night.

According to Geo News, two motorcyclists attempted to abduct two children from Hashim Chowk, however, after being followed, the they left one of the boys behind in a state of unconsciousness.

The child was admitted to a hospital where police said has been changing his statement.

The police said no one has come forward about the alleged abduction of the other child.

The recent abduction case comes dasy after the remains of at least three of the four children who went missing from the city's Chunian locality were found earlier this week.

All three were brutally raped before being killed and later buried underground, the police said.

They said, 12-year-old Imran of Rana Town had gone missing on June 1, eight-year-old Ali Hasnain and nine-year-old Salman in August, and eight-year-old Faizan on September 16.

Only Faizan's complete body was recovered, whereas the bones of the remaining two were recovered from sand dunes in the Chunian Industrial Area.

Although only Faizan was identified since his complete body was recovered, the identities of the other two children would be confirmed once the results of the DNA test are made available.