NAB gets two-day transit remand of Khursheed Shah

Islamabad: An Accountability Court on Thursday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) two-day transit remand of Khursheed Shah, a day after the PPP stalwart was taken into custody.

He was arrested in connection with inquiry against him for possession of assets beyond known sources of income and alloting himself an amnesty plot illegally from a cooperative society in Sukkur..

According to Geo News, the anti-graft body sought three-day remand as it presented Shah before Judge Bashir Ahmed.

A NAB prosecutor told the court that they plan to shift the PPP leader to Sukkur on the first available flight.

The investigation has been ongoing since August 7 and it was alleged that the PPP leader built bungalows, petrol pumps, and hotels in the name of others (benamidaar).



Shah was arrested after he failed to appear before the NAB Sukkur despite being summoned through a letter.

On July 31, the NAB had given approval for an inquiry against the senior PPP leader.