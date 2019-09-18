Moody, Lydia named coaches of Oval men's and women's teams in The Hundred

LONDON: Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody and England World Cup winner Lydia Greenway have been appointed as head coaches of the Oval-based men's and women's teams for the new Hundred competition, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Wednesday.

The Hundred, starting in 2020, is a new tournament consisting of eight city-based franchise sides, breaking away from England's traditional county system.

Teams will bat for 100 balls each with overs, normally consisting of six deliveries, lasting for 10 balls with bowlers either bowling five or 10 balls consecutively.

Moody led Sri Lanka to the 2007 World Cup final and Sunrisers Hyderabad to the Indian Premier League title in 2016.

"Anything that is new and is innovative has an automatic appeal," said Moody. "From a coaching perspective, it presents new challenges to test yourself against a world-class environment.

"To be a part of the early stages of a tournament where you have the opportunity to set the tone around what the 100-ball format will look like is a unique opportunity."



The 53-year-old´s appointment is the final one among the eight men´s outfits in The Hundred following the announcements of Stephen Fleming (Nottingham), Mahela Jayawardena (Southampton), Simon Katich (Manchester), Gary Kirsten (Cardiff), Darren Lehmann (Leeds), Andrew McDonald (Birmingham) and Shane Warne (Lord´s).

None of the coaches of the men's sides is English but of the seven appointed so far for the women's teams, Greenway is the fourth from the host nation.

Greenway, who helped England win the Women´s World Cup in 2009, said: "I feel extremely privileged to have this chance. It´s an opportunity to work with the best players in the country and the best players from around the world, which is really exciting."

Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred, said the list of coaches was a line-up "bursting with quality".

The men's player draft takes place on October 20