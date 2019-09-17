close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
September 17, 2019

AIOU: Admissions for Overseas Pakistanis

Pakistan

APP
Tue, Sep 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD:  Overseas Pakistanis could  get admissions in the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) by September 20 for Matric and FA, it was announced  by AIOU on Tuesday.

The overseas Pakistanis have also been offered BA (Associate Degree) during the current semester autumn 2019, for which online applications will be received till October 15. 

According to Directorate of Overseas Education, ongoing facilities were also being strengthened for timely holding of examination in the respective countries.

The Pakistanis stationed in the Middle East could submit their admission forms along with the prescribed fee in foreign currency within the stipulated date.

For any help or guidance, the applicants have been advised to contact the Directorate of Overseas Education and e-learning, AIOU at phone numbers 92-51-9250140, 9250175 or e-mail [email protected] further details.

Latest News

More From Pakistan