AIOU: Admissions for Overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Overseas Pakistanis could get admissions in the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) by September 20 for Matric and FA, it was announced by AIOU on Tuesday.

The overseas Pakistanis have also been offered BA (Associate Degree) during the current semester autumn 2019, for which online applications will be received till October 15.

According to Directorate of Overseas Education, ongoing facilities were also being strengthened for timely holding of examination in the respective countries.



The Pakistanis stationed in the Middle East could submit their admission forms along with the prescribed fee in foreign currency within the stipulated date.

For any help or guidance, the applicants have been advised to contact the Directorate of Overseas Education and e-learning, AIOU at phone numbers 92-51-9250140, 9250175 or e-mail [email protected] further details.